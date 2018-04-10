Sheep ‘mutilated’ and killed after being stolen from farm near Hull

Police are appealing for information after a sheep was stolen from a farm in East Yorkshire and then killed.

The sheep was taken from the farm on Keyingham Road in Ottringham, Holderness, between 5.30pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

It was later found mutilated and dumped by the side of a road near the village of Halsham.

A spokesman for Humberside Police described the killing as a “mindless act of cruelty”.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring the Humberside force on 101, quoting log reference 16/40159/18.