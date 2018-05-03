Sheffield bookshop that faced closure is saved with a new name and location

A popular bookshop in Sheffield that faced closure is getting a fresh lease of life in another location.

Books on the Park, on Ecclesall Road facing Endcliffe Park, will shut on May 29 when owner David Granville's lease comes to an end.

Books on the Park on Ecclesall Road.

David originally feared he would have to abandon his trade completely, blaming high rents, internet sales and the dominance of charity shops. But now he is moving the business to a site in Shalesmoor, on the edge of Kelham Island.

An unavoidable change is necessary - the nearest park, the Ponderosa, is some distance away so a new name, Kelham Island Books and Music, has been chosen. The new unit, next door but one to the Krynkl development made from shipping containers, was once a scooter dealership.

David will be in good company, just 100 yards from the Ship Inn, minutes from the pubs and cafés of Kelham Island and opposite the Nichols Building, a vintage emporium. Krynkl also features one of Sheffield's most acclaimed restaurants, the Nordic-inspired Jöro.

"There’s about 20 per cent more space than we have now," said David. "We even have a couple of our own parking spaces outside."

He is aiming for an opening date in July.

"Naturally, there’s a lot of work involved clearing up at Ecclesall Road and setting up the new shop, so we won’t be able to manage a seamless transition. However, we will aim to get up and running as soon as possible."

And after months of slimming down the shop's stock because of the prospect of closure, David is now buying again.

"At the moment we’re particularly interested in acquiring literary and classic fiction, vinyl records, jazz and blues CDs, local history, philosophy, art and design."

Books on the Park has traded in various locations near Endcliffe Park over the past 15 years. Its present home is close to the junction with Rustlings Road.