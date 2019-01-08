Sheffield brothers involved in horror death crash which killed four prepare for sentencing date

Have your say

Two brothers involved in a horror death crash while they were on the run from the police are preparing to be sentenced later this month.

Elliott and Declan Bower were on the run from the police when the stolen car they were travelling in crashed into a people carrier – killing two men, a woman and a 16-month-old boy.

L-R: Elliott and Declan Bower

The brothers, from the Manor estate in Sheffield, were wanted by South Yorkshire Police last year over a number of serious offences and their photographs were circulated by the force as they attempted to evade arrest.

During their time on the run the fugitive brothers posted a photograph of themselves on Facebook to taunt the police when officers appealed for information on their whereabouts.

Declan, aged 23, was wanted for questioning over an attempted murder, serious assault and driving while disqualified.

Elliott, 18, was wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

They were arrested after a stolen Volkswagen Golf they were spotted in on Friday, November 9, crashed into a VW Touran carrying seven people.

Police officers were following the brothers at the time of the collision on Main Road, Darnall.

The crash claimed the lives of Touran driver Adnan Ashraf, aged 35 and his 16-month old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

Family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50, also died.

Their three-year-old granddaughter, Livia Matova, was left fighting for life and her mum Nikola Dunova, 22, was also seriously injured.

Adnan’s wife and Mohamed’s mum, Erika Kroscenova, 32, was also hurt.

They were moments away from their homes after a day trip to London when tragedy struck.

Elliott Bower, 18, who was behind the wheel of the stolen VW Golf pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Declan Bower, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a blade.

An 18-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

They are to be sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court on January 28.



