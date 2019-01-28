Sheffield brothers to be sentenced today over horror death crash which killed four

Have your say

Two Sheffield brothers involved in a fatal crash while they were on the run from the police are to be sentenced today.

Elliott and Declan Bower, from the Manor estate, were being chased by the police when the stolen car they were in ploughed into a people carrier – killing two men, one woman and a child.

The pair were wanted by South Yorkshire Police at the time over a number of serious offences and their photographs had been circulated by the force as they attempted to evade arrest.

During their time on the run the fugitives posted a photograph of themselves on Facebook to taunt police officers searching for them.

Declan, aged 23, was wanted for questioning over an attempted murder, serious assault and driving while disqualified.

Elliott, 18, was wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

A police pursuit was mounted when the brothers were spotted in a stolen Volkswagen Golf on Friday, November 9.

But during the chase the Bower brothers crashed into a VW Touran on Main Road, Darnall.

The crash claimed the lives of Touran driver Adnan Ashraf, 35 and his 16-month old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

Family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50, also died.

Their three-year-old granddaughter, Livia Matova, was left fighting for life and her mum Nikola Dunova, 22, was also seriously injured.

Adnan’s wife and Mohamed’s mum, Erika Kroscenova, 32, was also hurt.

Elliott Bower, who was behind the wheel of the stolen VW Golf, pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Declan, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a blade.

An 18-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

They are to be sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court.