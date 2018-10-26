Sheffield brothers wanted for attempted murder and serious assault taunt police on Facebook

Two Sheffield brothers wanted for a number of serious offences have taunted police by posting a picture of themselves on Facebook.

Declan and Elliott Bower, who are on the run from police, posted the picture on The Star Facebook page yesterday mocking officers who had posted an appeal to find them.

Detectives had earlier released an image of the brothers in hopes of receiving information on their whereabouts.

Declan, aged 23, is wanted for questioning about an attempted murder, serious assault and driving while disqualified.

He has also been recalled to prison.

His younger brother Elliott, 18, is wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

Detective Sergeant Richard Armstrong said: “They are both known to spend time on the Manor and in the Woodthorpe, Wybourn, Stradbroke and Woodhouse areas of Sheffield.

“They are both well known within the estates in those areas and the majority of the local community will know these men.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 488 of October 18 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

