Sheffield carer spent £2k she stole from 'vulnerable' man on 'stupid stuff,' court hears

A Sheffield carer who stole over £2,000 from a 'vulnerable, elderly' man she was employed to look after has walked free from court.

Kimberley Smithers, 21, was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, after admitting to a charge of theft by abuse of trust at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Smithers' elderly victim hired the care agency she worked for to visit his property three times a day, and she was assigned as one of his carers.

Prior to Smithers stealing a total of £2,400 from the elderly man, he 'willingly' agreed to lend her £700 for her car insurance, said Justin Bullas, prosecuting.

"He gave her his Post Office bank card and allowed her to withdraw the money. The money has never been paid back.

"On January 21, 2018 he received a bank statement and realised withdrawals of £600, totaling £2,400, had been made at two cash points in Sheffield."

The police was subsequently informed, and when interviewed by the police Smithers readily accepted she had taken money from his Post Office account without permission, the court heard.

Mr Bullas added: "She said she had spent the money on stupid stuff and said she shouldn't have done it. She accepted the money belonged to him and said she hates herself for it."

Smithers' victim contacted her employer to tell them she had borrowed money from him, but declined to provide the court with a victim impact statement.

She subsequently lost her job as a carer, and now works as a cleaner, the court heard.

Defending, Joanna Robinson, told the court: "She feels ashamed of herself for what she's done, and fully intends to repay all of the money."

She added: "She is only 21-years-old has no previous convictions, and before this I don't think she's even been arrested."

Magistrates sentenced Smithers to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered her to pay a total of £3,100 in compensation, broken down as £2,400 for the money stolen, and £700 for the money lent to her to pay for her car insurance.

They told her: "He put an enormous amount of trust in you.

"You breached the trust of a vulnerable, elderly man."

Smithers was also ordered her to complete 250 hours of unpaid work as well as a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.