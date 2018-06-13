Sheffield children's football league scoops top honour at glittering bash

Have your say

A Sheffield junior sports league has scooped a top award at a glittering bash for its charity work.

The Sheffield and District Junior Sunday League, which co-ordinates football for thousands of young footballers across the city, won gold at the Sports Business Awards 2018 for its work with the Children’s Hospital Charity.

Staff scooped the Best Sports Charity (or best use of sport by a charity) honour at the event.

The Sports Business Awards judging panel said: "For a junior football league run by volunteers to raise this amount of money for the hospital is amazing.

"It is a model for other community sports leagues to emulate.

"The SDJSL is the outstanding submission and the clear winner.

"Their infrastructure and support base is small, their challenges vast and their results outstanding.

"To achieve what they have achieved on such limited resources and to make such an impact is a true testament to the people involved.

"They operate in the shadow of the NHS and their innovative ways of raising much needed funds show a true understanding of the way sport can help provide much needed support in the local community."

The winners were presented with their prizes by TV sports host Hazel Irvine.