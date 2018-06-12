Sheffield City Region cash handed to Doncaster for town centre regeneration

Two Doncaster town centre streets have received a cash boost in a bid to rejuvenate the area.

The Sheffield City Region has handed Doncaster Council £1.35 million for their Quality Streets scheme to improve Hall Gate and Silver Street.

The changes will see Hall Gate transformed into a pedestrian friendly area. The road will be narrowed to make it one way to all traffic and the pavements will be upgraded and made wider.

The plan is to create more outside space for businesses to have alfresco areas. Bus stops are also being improved, dedicated cycle lanes installed and existing parking bays removed.

Silver Street will become a fully pedestrianised with loading bays and the taxi rank removed.

New bespoke lighting will also be introduced on Silver Street and will be themed for major events held in the town centre, including: Tour de Yorkshire, St Leger and the Christmas light switch on.

Doncaster Council hope the development will bring new employment opportunities and inward investment to the town.

The redevelopment of Hall Gate and Silver Street will help turn this area into the Innovation Quarter as detailed in the Urban Centre Masterplan.

Coun Bill Mordue, cabinet member for business, skills and economic development, said: “The plans for Hall Gate and Silver Street is another example of the Urban Centre Masterplan coming to fruition, showing that Doncaster is moving in the right direction and delivering on its ambitious regeneration plans.

“Currently on Silver Street, one side of the road houses bars and night clubs and the other side eateries. This creates a conflict between pedestrians and traffic, as people move from one side of the road to the other. By pedestrianising this area we will remove this barrier making the area safer and at the same time we will bring a real vibrancy into this part of the town centre.”

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: "When I became Mayor I promised to support the regeneration of Doncaster town centre, so I am delighted that we have been able to agree this funding to improve Hall Gate and Silver Street.”

“We have all seen how vulnerable Britain’s High Streets are with more people shopping online and the closure of household names like Woolworths, BHS and the recent announcement about House of Fraser stores.

“It is vital that we rethink how our town centres work to ensure they remain vibrant and sustainable places where more people live, work and visit. Doncaster has set out an ambitious but deliverable masterplan to achieve that and I will work with the Council to help drive that plan forward.”

Work to rejuvenate these streets will begin late summer 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2019.