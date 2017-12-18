Sheffield complex offers the ‘fastest internet in region’

THE new St Paul’s Place development in Sheffield is set to offer businesses some of the fastest internet access in the North thanks to a ten-year-deal with provider Idaq Networks.

The deal enables Sheffield-based Idaq to house its network equipment on the roof of the ten-storey building in the heart of the city.

This will provide the occupiers of this state-of- the-art, 78,000 sq ft building with superfast broadband.

Jonathan Gale, of developers CTP, said that due to the fact that the scheme was home to blue chip companies such as Arup, Freeths, BDP and Handelsbanken it was imperative they had the best digital connectivity available.

He said: “High speed wi-fi internet access is absolutely crucial for businesses in this highly-competitive commercial world and now our occupiers will be safe in the knowledge that they have the best broadband possible, thanks to the most modern equipment on their roof.”

Mike Hague, of Idaq, said: “3 St Paul’s Place is an exciting new addition to our portfolio of cell locations in the area and it’s integral to our network expansion planned for Sheffield city centre.

“It’s great that we’re able to work in partnership with CTP to provide the best connectivity options available to their clients.”

3 St Paul’s Place is the first speculative office building in Sheffield to be developed since the recession.

Developed by CTP and U+I and built by Bowmer & Kirkland, it is the final part of the £130m Heart of the City project. There is currently over 40,000 sq ft of Grade A office space to rent, with office sizes dependent on occupiers’ needs.

Mr Gale explained: “Our decision to develop a speculative Grade A office building in Sheffield in the midst of the recession has been vindicated and we are very proud of the quality of the office space we have created and the occupiers we have attracted.

“There is now strong interest in the remainder of the building, which boasts beautiful views over the Peace Gardens and Millennium Square, and we look forward to announcing more new tenants shortly.

“These are exciting times for St Paul’s Place, which is now an established high-quality, low-occupation cost office location in the heart of Sheffield. Apart from the new high-speed broadband, 3 St Paul’s Place is the greenest, most energy-efficient and most modern office building in the city, with a BREEAM excellent rating, and it marks the revival of confidence in Sheffield city centre.

St Paul’s Place features the 161-bed St Paul’s Mercure four-star hotel, No1 and No 2 office developments occupied by lawyers DLA Piper, RBS, Barclays, Coutts and the Department of Children, Schools and Families.

The construction of 3 St Paul’s Place went ahead following a landmark agreement between CTP and U+I the specialist regeneration developer and investor with Sheffield City Council and the Department for Communities and Local Government.

CTP and U+I are being supported by Sheffield City Council, regeneration agency Creative Sheffield; Sheffield City Region JESSICA Fund, which was set up to support infrastructure and real estate investment opportunities across the region; and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), managed by the Department for Communities and Local Government.