Sheffield Council issues ice warning to cyclists - in middle of heatwave

Cyclists in Sheffield have been warned of the dangers of cycling on icy tram tracks - in the middle of the heatwave.

Sheffield City Council tweeted a guide for bikers to staying safe in and around tram tracks as the city continues to enjoy blazing temperatures and scorching sunshine.

The tweet read: "Cycle safety around tram tracks - watch out for slippery tracks in wet or icy weather."

But the social media post had a more serious side, linking to a video with tips to bikers on staying safe on tram tracks and how to avoid trips and other dangers.