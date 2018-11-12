Sheffield crash: Aerial images show aftermath of horror death smash in Sheffield

Have your say

Aerial images have captured the aftermath of a horror smash which claimed four lives in Sheffield.

The images, shot from overhead, show the wreckage of the vehicles involved in the crash on Main Road, Darnall, and the extent of the debris left strewn across the carriageway afterwards.

An aerial view of a crash scene in Darnall which claimed four lives on Friday night

A Volkswagen Touran and a VW Golf collided on Main Road, Darnall, at around 8.50pm on Friday.

Because the Golf had been involved in a police pursuit the Independent office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, died in the collision along with his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral.

Adnan’s wife, 32-year-old Erica Kroscenova, was seriously injured in the crash.

Family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41 and her husband Miroslav Duna, 50, also died in the crash.

Their daughter Nikola Dunova, 22, and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, were also injured.

They had just arrived back in Sheffield after a day trip to London when the collision occurred.

The crash scene remained cordoned off for much of the weekend while collision investigation work was carried out.

Officers also spent time interviewing witnesses and members of the public who rushed to the aid of the casualties before paramedics arrived at the scene.

The three adults who died in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby boy later died in hospital.

Witnesses or anyone with footage of the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.