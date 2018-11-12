Sheffield crash: Funerals for casualties of horror smash expected to be held this week 

Funerals for the four casualties of a horror car crash in Sheffield are expected to be held this week.

Details have not yet been confirmed but the services are expected to be held later this week.

Four people died in a collision in Darnall on Friday night

Muhammad Ali, secretary of the Jamiyat Tablig Ul Islam Mosque, on Bodmin Street, Darnall, said the mosque has been in discussions with relatives of all the casualties ahead of their funerals.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, died along with his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral and family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41 and her husband Miroslav Duna, 50, in a crash on Friday night.

The Volkswagen Touran they were travelling in was struck by a VW Golf on Main Road, Darnall, at 8.50pm on Friday.

Because the Golf had been involved in a police pursuit, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Adnan’s wife, 32-year-old Erica Kroscenova, was seriously injured in the crash.

Vlasta and Miroslav’s daughter Nikola Dunova, 22 and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, were also injured.

All three remain in hospital this afternoon.

Mr Ali said relatives of Mr Jarral and his son want their bodies taken to Pakistan, where Mr Jarral grew up, after their funerals.

He said the mosque has been open for people to pray and pay their respects to the casualties at all times of the day and night since the crash.

“People have been visiting the mosque at all times to give their condolences and to grieve since this happened,” he said.

“There are two families involved, from Pakistan and Slovakia, and we are supporting both.

“The community is in a state of shock at how this shows just how quickly innocent lives can be taken.”

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of one of the cars vehicle involved in the collision, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handing stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.