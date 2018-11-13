Sheffield crash: Two women and girl, aged three, remain in hospital after fatal collision

Have your say

Two women and a girl, aged three, remain in hospital after a death crash which claimed four lives.

Tragedy struck when a Volkswagen Touran was struck by a VW Golf on Main Road, Darnall, on Friday night.

The scene of a fatal collision on Main Road, Darnall, which claimed four lives on Friday

Adnan Ashraf, aged 35 and his 16-month-old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan died alongside Vlasta Dunova, 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, aged 50.

The family friends had just arrived back in Sheffield after a day trip to London when they were struck by the Golf, which was being followed by the police.

Adnan’s wife and Mohammed’s mum, 32-year-old Erika Kroscenova, was injured during the crash and remains in hospital in a stable condition today.

Vlasta and Miroslav’s daughter, Nikola Dunova, 22, was also injured and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, remains in a critical condition.

Because of the police pursuit, the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating.

Two brothers have been charged over the collision and appeared before Sheffield magistrates yesterday.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who is alleged to have been driving the vehicle at the time of the collision, is charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving; three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

His older brother Declan Bower, 23 and also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, is believed to have been a rear seat passenger.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravated factors, handling stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

A 17-year-old boy also arrested over the collision remained in police custody yesterday.



