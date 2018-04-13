Sheffield darts fans in emotional tribute to Eric Bristow as fellow champ breaks down in tears

Sheffield darts fans paid tribute to Eric Bristow as fellow arrows ace Peter 'Snakebite' Wright broke down in tears.

Thousands of fans gathered at the Fly DSA Arena last night for the latest round of Premier League Darts matches on an emotionally charged night with fans remembering Bristow who died last week of a heart attack at the age of 60.

A minute's applause took place ahead of the action in memory of the former five-time world champion Bristow and players past and present lined up on the stage as the crowd sang "There's only one Eric Bristow."

2017 UK Open champion Wright, who had an image of Bristow's dart flight painted across the side of his head, broke down in tears during the tributes.