Sheffield death crash: Boy charged over collision which left four dead

Have your say

A teenage boy has been charged over a horror crash which left four people dead.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged over a collision on Main Road, Darnall, in which two men, a woman and a 16-month-old boy died and three others were seriously injured on Friday night.

A horror crash claimed four lives in Sheffield last Friday night

The suspect is accused of aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravating factors and possessing cannabis.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court today.

The boy was arrested after a Volkswagen Golf struck a VW Touran during a police chase.

CRIME: Man due in court for attacking Sheffield police officer

Adnan Ashraf, 35, died along with his 16-month-old son, Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan and friends Vlasta Dunova, 41 and Miroslav Duna, 50.

Adnan’s wife and Mohammed's mum, 32-year-old Erika Kroscenova, was injured along with Vlasta and Miroslav’s 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova.

The family friends had just returned to Sheffield from a day trip to London when the VW Touran they were travelling in was hit by the Golf.

COURT: Man, 20, jailed for driving dangerously through roads blocked off for Darnall lantern parade

Two brothers have already appeared in court over the death crash and have been remanded in custody until a second hearing next month.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

VIDEO: Footage shows car speeding away from scene of fatal hit and run in Sheffield city centre

Because of the police pursuit before the crash, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.