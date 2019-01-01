Sheffield death crash: Everything we know about New Year’s Day collision

Have your say

While a police investigation into a fatal New Year’s Day car crash in Sheffield continues this afternoon, here is what is known so far:

- Emergency services were alerted to the collision on Southey Green Road, Southey Green, at around 4am.

Police probe into death crash in Sheffield continues

POLICE: Young man killed in New Year’s Day collision on Sheffield estate



- The collision occurred close to The Church on The Corner, near the junctions with Crowder Road and Lindsay Avenue.

CRIME: Witnesses to New Year’s Eve assault in Sheffield wanted by police



- A silver Saab 95 was found to have ploughed into metal railings running alongside the road.

READ MORE: Detectives begin new year with two murders in Sheffield and one in Barnsley still to solve

- The front of the car was found to be severely damaged.

- The driver was a 21-year-old man, who has not yet been named.

- He suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

- A passenger in the car escaped unharmed.

- The car had been travelling along Southey Green Road, in the direction of Elm Lane, when it left the road.

- The crash scene was cordoned off this morning and inside the taped off area a green quad bike could be seen.

- It s not yet known whether the quad played any part in the crash as it has not yet been referred to by South Yorkshire Police.

- Collision investigators worked through the night and all morning carrying out enquiries at the scene.

- Witnesses to the collision have been urged to come forward.

- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 410 of January 1, 2019.