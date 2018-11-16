Sheffield death crash: Police probe into collision which left four dead continues one week on

The police investigation into a collision which left four dead is continuing one week on.

Tragedy struck one week ago today when a car carrying members of two families was involved in a collision with another car being chased by the police.

The Volkswagen Touran, which was carrying seven people, was struck by a VW Golf on Main Road Darnall.

Two men, a woman and a 16-month-old boy died in the smash.

Three others were seriously injured and remained in hospital yesterday.

The family friends had just returned from a day trip to London and were moments from home when they collision occurred.

Adnan Asraff, aged 35, died along with his young son, Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

Mr Ashraf’s wife and Mohammed’s mother, 32-year-old Erika Kroscenova, was injured but has since written a Facebook post from her hospital bed paying tribute to her loved ones.



Husband and wife Miroslav Duna, 50 and Vlasta Dunova, 41, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Their 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova, was injured along with her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova.

Two men and a 17-year-old boy have been charged over the collision.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of the Golf, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23 and also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravating factors and possessing cannabis.

Because of the police chase prior to the collision, the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating.