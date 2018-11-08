Sheffield Derby: 5 top city centre pubs to watch Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield is set to come to a standstill on Friday night as football fans pack into bars and pubs to watch the Steel City derby.

The lucky fans will have tickets for the match at Bramall Lane but the rest of us will be searching for a pub with a big screen.

Where will you be heading to watch the match with a pint or two?

However, not every bar and in Sheffield city centre offers Sky Sports and not all that do will be showing the match.

If you're looking to watch the game whilst enjoying a pint in the pub then you should head to these five places.

THE GRADUATE

The Graduate is a fantastic pub in Sheffield city centre, offering great value and quality food and drink. The pub offers all the top sporting action as well as free wi-fi and complimentary phone charging.

The Graduate, Surrey Street, Sheffield S1 2LH

THE BEEHIVE

Located on Sheffield's bustling West Street, The Beehive is a great bar to watch live sport and enjoy cheap drinks and reasonably priced food. The bar offers 13 TV's so you'll never be too far away from the action.

Beehive, 240 West St, Sheffield S1 4EU

THE HEAD OF STEAM

The Head of Steam opened in Sheffield in April 2016 and has become a popular place to watch live sports and enjoy a drink ever since. The Head of Steam boasts a smart and comfortable bar showcasing beer from Camerons Brewery range a number of popular world beers on tap and bottle.

Head of Steam, 103-107 Norfolk St, Sheffield S1 2JE

YATES

Yates can be found in the heart of the city centre and has three big screen and seven large plasma screens for fans to watch the match on. The popular chain also offers great value food during the day and, if you're there long enough, a lively atmosphere in the evening.

Yates, 2-6 Cambridge St, Sheffield S1 4HP

WALKABOUT

Although it's an Australian bar, there'll be no talk of cricket or rugby come Friday night. The popular Carver Street bar has a huge screen to show the big match on and we can guess that there will be more than a few pints of Fosters consumed through the night.

Walkabout, Carver St, Sheffield S1 4FS