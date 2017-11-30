Sheffield fraudster FINALLY jailed for fleecing children's charities after three years on-the-run in the sun

A callous Sheffield fraudster, who had been on-the-run for more than three years after stealing £100,000 of charity donations for seriously-ill and dying children, has FINALLY been put behind bars after police caught him in Cyprus.

Glen Moore absconded part way through his trial at Sheffield Crown Court in August 2014, and was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in his absence.

Glen Moore was extradited and brought back to this country on November 2, 2017 and has been taken to HMP Doncaster to finally begin serving his 90-month sentence

But after years on the run, police finally found the crook enjoying a life in the sun in Cyprus and extradited him back to this country.

Detective Constable Gareth Rees has described the capture of Moore as a victory for the vulnerable people he stole from in order to fund a lavish lifestyle that included a rented villa, personalised car registration plates and regular expensive holidays abroad.

While Moore fled the country to evade police and begin a life in the sun, his co-accused and his wife, Lynne Moore, was jailed for four-and-a-half-years at the conclusion of their trial in August 2014.

Detective Constable Gareth Rees said South Yorkshire Police worked with the National Crime Agency, and Cypriot police to finally locate Moore in Paphos on October 23.

Moore's wife and accomplice, Lynne Moore, was jailed for four-and-a-half years in 2014 at the conclusion of their trial at Sheffield Crown Court

Detectives had been searching for him in Cyprus and Lanzarote since 2015.

He was brought back to this country on November 2, and was taken straight to HMP Doncaster to begin his 90-month sentence.

The shameless couple stole £121,000 from charities supporting needy children and babies, and used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle while they were living in a modest council house in Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne and claiming benefits.

But DC Rees says 48-year-old Moore does not appear to have been living the same kind of lavish lifestyle over in Cyprus.

He said: "He spent his days in a hot country, doing odd jobs on the beach. It's been a few years since the conviction, I would imagine in his mind he thought he had got off scot-free.

"But I think this sends the message, that there is no hiding place. We will work with Interpol, we will work with whatever agencies we need to bring perpetrators to justice."

He added: "For the people who were conned, for the victims, for the families, I hope this brings them a little bit of closure. They collected money for vulnerable people and children, but instead used that money to fund a lavish lifestyle until it came crumbling down around their ears.

"It's positive, it's a victory for everyone they conned."

The couple held charity collections for legitimate children’s charities – including national baby charity Tommy’s – which funds research to save babies’ lives.

But instead of going on valuable research to prevent miscarriage, pregnancy defects, premature and stillbirths, the money went straight into the Moores’ bank accounts.

Sheffield Crown Court heard their scam began when Lynne became a registered collector for Tommy’s in 2000. The last donation she made to the charity was £1,125 in November 2004, but she was still ‘collecting’ in 2010. When Tommy’s organisers became suspicious, they blacklisted Mrs Moore – leading the couple to then set up their own bogus charity.

They started Enabled in 2010 and claimed it was raising money for terminally ill and disabled children, holding collections in pubs, supermarkets, stores like Toys R Us and at football matches.

But after an anonymous tip-off to Crimestoppers, police raided the offices of Enabled. The pair fled the country after being arrested and released on bail but later returned to face court. But Moore disappeared again midway through the pair’s trial.

Moore was brought before Sheffield Crown Court today for Proceeds of Crime hearing, in a bid to recover some of the stolen money.

Prosecutor Richard Sheldon suggested Moore was not believed to have a substantial amount of assets, but this is now being investigated by South Yorkshire Police's financial crime unit.

Lynne Moore, 42, was brought before the court in 2015 in a bid to recover some of the money the pair stole. Just £2,299 could be recovered from Mrs Moore after the pair spent the vast majority of their ill-gotten gains leaving her with few assets to her name.