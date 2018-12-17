Sheffield gangster jailed over pub stabbing had involvement in shooting which triggered murder

A Sheffield man jailed over an stabbing which left his victim needing 167 stitches had involvement in a shooting which triggered his friend’s murder.

The Star can reveal that gangster Christopher Allen, who was jailed for 16 years this week, played a part in a shooting which led to the murder of his friend.

Christopher Allen was jailed for an attack in a pub in Sheffield

Allen, aged 22, of Manor Oaks Road, Wybourn, slashed a man across his neck, face and arms in an attack at the Terminus Tavern, Darnall, in April last year.

He was found guilty of wounding, possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply. Allen also admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition without a certificate.

Gang member Allen, described by South Yorkshire Police as a ‘dangerous individual,’ was said to have attacked his victim ‘as part of a long-term, ongoing dispute’.

His criminality played a part in the death of his friend, Grant Bodell, in June 2014.

He and his older brother, Corrie Allen, were involved in an incident in which a gun was fired at rivals at The Embassy Club on Mansfield Road, Intake, as part of a feud.

Grant Bodell died after being shot in June 2014

It triggered a revenge attack in which their friend Grant, 23, was gunned down a short time later.

Corrie, who is six years older than Christopher and formerly of Windyhouse Lane, Manor, admitted possession of an illegal weapon with intent to cause fear or violence and was jailed for three-and-a-half years for the pre-cursor to the murder.

Christopher pleaded guilty to affray.

Corrie fired the weapon at the club and fled with Christopher, but the pair, along with friend Grant, were tracked down and fired at a short time later on parkland off Queen Mary Road, Manor.

Grant, a dad-of-two, died after being shot three times.

During the trial of his killers, it emerged that there was ‘bad blood’ between Corrie and drug gang boss Marvis Smith, with the feud beginning after Smith stole Corrie’s neck chain.

Smith, 30, of Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, was handed a life sentence with minimum term of 38 years after being found guilty of murder.

Brendon McFarlane, 22, of Hyde Park Terrace, Park Hill, was given life imprisonment with a minimum term of 32 years after being found guilty of murder.

Stevin Pierre, 25, of Waterslacks Close, Woodhouse, was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.