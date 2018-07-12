Sheffield gears up for huge anti-Donald Trump protest

Sheffield is to stage a huge city centre protest against US president Donald Trump tomorrow.

Hundreds of demonstrators are set to take to the streets to protest against Trump's visit to the UK for a march and speeches - including one from Sheffield's Lord Mayor Magid Magid who last week announced that he had banned the US president from the city.

He will be one of the keynote speakers at a rally that has been backed by trade unions, community organisations and campaigns and political parties. Other key speakers will include Sheffield Labour MPs Louise Haigh and Gill Furniss.

Protesters have been making huge Trump lanterns that will be on display at the protest that will include a march through the city centre, returning to Barker's Pool. Thousands of leaflets and window posters have been distributed around the city by volunteers.

Sheffielders will also add their voices to protests taking place around the UK, including major demonstrations in London and Edinburgh. In addition, two coachloads of demonstrators will be among those heading to the capital from Sheffield.

The city centre protest, called by umbrella group Sheffield Together Against Trump, takes place at 5pm on Friday in Barker's Pool, outside Sheffield City Hall.

Maxine Bowler of Sheffield Stand Up to Racism and Sheffield Trades Union Council is one of the organisers of the protest.

She said: "We aim to make Friday the 13th unlucky for Trump. Anger and revulsion against everything he stands for, from racism, sexism and homophobia to discrimination against people with disabilities and transgender people, to warmongering and climate denial, means that the protests have a broad appeal.

"Trump's presidency gives hope only to the rich and to racists and the far right, who have become increasingly emboldened to spread their vile message of racial hatred and violence.

"We call on everyone who is angry that Theresa May's increasingly weak and divided Tory government has invited Trump here to join us and stand together for a better world without discrimination, poverty and division."