Sheffield gym offers FREE five day pass to honour World Mental Health Day

A Sheffield gym is offering a FREE five day pass to honour World Mental Health Day tomorrow to stress the benefits of exercise.

Xercise4Less is giving people the chance to work out for free and experience for themselves the positive effects exercise can have on their mental health.

Sheffield's Xercise4Less gym is offering a five day pass.

Non-members can visit the gym for free from World Mental Health Day tomorrow - Wednesday October 10 to Sunday 14 October.

READ MORE: Anger at changes to Sheffield mental health services

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year, with the overall aim of raising awareness and changing attitudes surrounding mental health problems around the world, whilst encouraging people to start looking after their own wellbeing.

The awareness day follows Mental Health Awareness Week in May and the World Health Organisation has revealed its objective for this year’s World Mental Health Day is to primarily focus on young people and those in the early years of adulthood.

READ MORE: New mental health service for South Yorkshire mums

The statistics indicate it’s an area that deserves attention, with 20% of adolescents experiencing a mental health problem in any given year and around 75% of all mental health disorders appearing by age 24.

Meanwhile, over the last decade almost five times as many students have disclosed a mental health condition to their university compared with 10 years ago.

Those wanting to help raise awareness of mental health issues can choose to wear a green ribbon, seen as the international symbol for this movement.

READ MORE: Improving care for those in mental health crisis

Xercise4Less Sheffield will be offering five-day free gym passes to anyone over the age of 16 who wants to try a fitness class or workout to help relieve the stresses of everyday life.

Jamie Matsell, General Manager at Xercise4Less Sheffield, said: “The physical benefits of exercise are well-known, but World Mental Health Day is the perfect opportunity to shine a light on the positive effects exercise has on our mental wellbeing.

“We want to encourage everyone to get active to help manage the stresses at work and in our personal lives.”

People can claim their free five-day pass at Xercise4Less by visiting the free gym pass section on the website here.