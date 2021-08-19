A view of the OYO Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, Sheffield (Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Mohammed Munib Majeedi died after falling from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel, in Blonk Street, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said the youngster had been formally identified by his family, who are being supported by family liaison officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed, understood to have arrived in the UK with his family this summer, fell on to a car park behind the hotel.

The Refugee Council has called for a review of accommodation offered to those fleeing the Taliban following the tragedy.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “This a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the family who have gone through so much trauma and suffering to reach the UK.

“It is vital the Home Office carry out an urgent investigation into what has happened so steps can be taken to quickly learn lessons.

“We don’t know the details of the incident but it is imperative that families who come from Afghanistan are given all the support they need and housed in appropriate accommodation. They are vulnerable and often very traumatised.”

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.