‘Sheffield looks beautiful!’ Critics’ praise for city in Doctor Who reviews

Sheffield has won praise from TV and film critics for its starring role in the new series of Doctor Who.

The first raft of reviews are in for the sci-fi series which returns to screens next month with Yorkshire-born actress Jodie Whittaker in the lead role as the first female Time Lord.

Sheffield takes a starring role in the new series of Doctor Who.

And following the premiere screening of the BBC One smash in the city on Monday, reviewers have heaped praise on Sheffield in their write-ups of the episode, entitled The Woman Who Fell To Earth.

Leading film magazine Empire said: “The red-carpet screening was held in Sheffield because that’s the bit of the Earth the new Doctor plunges down to for her first adventure, and we have to say it looks beautiful in the show’s new widescreen format.”

The Telegraph’s Ben Lawrence noted the Steel City’s role in proceedings and praised Whittaker saying: “From the outset, she proves to be a charismatic presence, righting alien wrongs in the gleaming metropolis of Sheffield (of all places).”

The Guardian’s Martin Belam was also keen on Sheffield being used as a backdrop for the episode and wrote:“Sheffield is a star of the episode in its own right, with both the surrounding Peak District and the city’s industrial heritage featuring heavily.”

Radio Times also gave Sheffield the thumbs-up with Huw Fullerton writing: “Simply put, Doctor Who has never looked better, from some visually-arresting locations – the most scenic areas of Sheffield get a good showing.”

Whittaker and co-stars Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole filmed scenes in front of the city’s iconic Park Hill flats earlier in the year and in publicity shots for the show, Walsh has been pictured reading a fictitious Sheffield newspaper.