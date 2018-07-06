Sheffield Lord Mayor's Trump ban proves smash hit with Star Wars and Star Trek actors

It seems Sheffield's Lord Mayor Magid Magid is a hit with not one but two famous faces from America, following his comments about the US President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week Magid declared in a packed out city council meeting that Trump was not welcome in the steel city, banning him from Sheffield ahead of his state visit to the UK.

The famous Sci-Fi stars have shown their support for Sheffield's Lord Mayor

Magid entered the room dressed in his mayoral chains, and a black t-shirt which read 'Donald Trump is a wasteman', whilst wearing a sombrero 'in solidarity with Mexican's, other Latins and all people suffering at the hands of the Trump regime'.



Following the controversial comments, Magid has faced some backlash from Sheffield residents but now it seems that he has won over two Sci-Fi stars from across the pond.

George Takei, famously known for playing Hikaru Sulu in the blockbuster Star Trek, showed his admiration on social media for the Mayor by sharing the article with the caption 'Hero'.

The tweet by Takei, who has previously called president Trump a 'liar', was liked by fellow Sci-Fi actor Mark Hamill, who is best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series.

Trump is due to fly into a London airport from a Nato summit in Brussels next Thursday afternoon.

Once in Britain he will attend numerous events including a formal dinner, trade meeting and a meeting with the Queen.