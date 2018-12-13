Sheffield man arrested in alleyway after police find drugs, cash and axe

A Sheffield man was arrested in an alleyway after police officers spotted a group of men and seized 60 wraps of crack cocaine, £1,000 and an axe.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a drugs deal, following the incident in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, at around 3pm yesterday.

A Sheffield man was arrested after drugs, cash and an axe were found in an alleyway

CRIME: Tests continuing after death of nine-week-old Barnsley baby

He is being held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possessing an offensive weapon and money laundering.

POLICE: One million illegal cigarettes found in storage units in Sheffield

Humberside Police said he was arrested after undercover police officers spotted a group of men in an alleyway and found the drugs, cash and weapon.

READ MORE: Man arrested over burglaries in Sheffield three days of police searches