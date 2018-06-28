Sheffield man brought before court accused of historic child sex offences

A 52-year-old man from Sheffield has been charged with a string of historical child sex offences that are alleged to have been carried out against the same girl.

Martin Kelly, 52, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 28 charged with a total of six sex offences.

Kelly, of Fleury Road, Gleadless is accused of two counts of attempted rape of a girl under the age of 16, two counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 and two counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1995 and 1999.

No plea was entered during the hearing.

Magistrates sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court, and released Kelly on bail until his next scheduled appearance there on July 26 this year.