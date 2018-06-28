Sheffield man charged with rape and GBH after assault in Grace Street, Leeds

A Sheffield man has been charged with rape and grievous bodily harm in Leeds.

Samuel Fortes, 26, who is from the Gleadless area, will appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The charges relate to an incident on Grace Street during the early hours of Saturday, during which a female was physically and sexually assaulted.

Read more: ‘Horrific’ sex attack in Leeds city centre

Enquiries by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are on going.

A 19-year-old woman suffered face injuries in the attack.