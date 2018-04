A Sheffield man is due to stand trial accused of making threats to kill a South Yorkshire Police officer, after he pleaded not guilty to the offence.

24-year-old James Maughan denied the offence, which is alleged to have taken place on March 6 this year, during a short hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon.

Judge Paul Watson QC remanded Maughan, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill into custody until the date of his trial, which is scheduled to take place this summer.