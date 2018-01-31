Sheffield man jailed again for knocking prison guard unconscious

A Sheffield man has been jailed again for knocking a prison guard unconscious while serving an earlier sentence behind bars.

Oliver Clarkson, aged 31, of Burgoyne Road, Walkley, was serving time at Doncaster prison for criminal damage offences when he attacked a guard in September 2016.

He was locked up again on Friday after pleading guilty to assault.

Detective Constable Emma Taylorson, from South Yorkshire's Prison Investigation Team, said: "Clarkson was serving a 28-day sentence for criminal damage offences in September 2016 when he assaulted a prison officer in an unprovoked attack.

"The officer was left unconscious as a result of Clarkson’s violence and I am pleased that he accepted responsibility and has been sent back to prison for his crime.

"We work closely with the prison service and crimes of violence against their staff are completely unacceptable."

Jerry Spencer, Serco’s Contract Director at HMP Doncaster, said: "We take a zero tolerance approach to any and all violence in our prison and we are pleased at the court’s decision."