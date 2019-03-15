A man who died after his house went up in flames this morning was found collapsed outside his home.

Emergency services discovered the body of the 78-year-old man when they arrived at his home in New Cross Drive, Woodhouse, just after 5.30am.

A man died in a house fire in New Cross Drive, Woodhouse, this morning

He could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews from Parkway, Birley Moor and Aston fire stations were deployed to the scene and extinguished the blaze, which broke out in a ground floor room adjacent to the kitchen.

A cordon was put in place around the fire damaged home this morning while fire and police investigators examined the house.

Crime scene investigators were seen at the property.

South Yorkshire Police said the investigation is continuing but the fire is believed to have started accidentally.

