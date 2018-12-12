Sheffield men arrested over heroin and crack cocaine seized in crime blitz in Rotherham

Sheffield men were arrested after heroin and crack cocaine were seized in a police day of action in Rotherham.

Officers raided five homes and made 11 arrests as part of Operation Duxford – a multi-agency crime crackdown in Rotherham yesterday.

The operation also focused on child criminal exploitation, where people from major cities expand their drug networks to other areas of the country.

Chief Inspector Alan McFarlane, who ran the operation, said: “We had a busy but successful day making a total of 11 arrests, four of which were in relation to the organised distribution of class A controlled drugs for which enquiries will be ongoing.”

Officers stopped and seized a vehicle travelling into Rotherham from Sheffield, which led to the arrests of four Sheffield men, aged 20, 23, 29 and 56, for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Five search warrants were also executed at properties across Sheffield and Rotherham, which led to the recovery of further class A drugs.

During follow up enquiries in the Meadowbank area, officers conducted two more searches, leading to the arrest of a 22-year-old man for immigration offences.

Officers also seized a quantity of tobacco following a raid executed with Trading Standards officers.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested alongside two Sheffield men, aged 18 and 19, for possession with intent to supply cannabis

A 39-year-old man from Rotherham was recalled to prison.

A 29-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested for burglary and a 27-year-old woman from Rotherham was arrested for assaulting a police constable.