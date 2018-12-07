Sheffield men part of drug gang jailed for 155 years

Have your say

Three Sheffield men are in prison for their part in a drug dealing network which landed gang members behind bars for a total of 155 years.

The gang conspired to bring cocaine and heroin into Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire from West Yorkshire and were snared after a year-long police investigation.

Kasim Hussain

Officers found that drugs worth £4 million had been supplied by the crime group in what was a ‘highly organised and efficient running operation’.

The investigation led to 11 gang members pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and a twelfth being found guilty following a four week trial.

Nasarat Mohammed

Another five pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supplying cocaine, with two of the men also admitting conspiracy to supply crack cocaine.

Lincolnshire Police said between June 2016 and March 2017, heroin was found to have been supplied on a ‘commercial scale’ into Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

This supply network was arranged and controlled by Lincolnshire based organised crime group boss, Darren Peters, who arranged for heroin to be collected from suppliers and distributed to dealers across the region.

A Sheffield based gang was involved in the supply chain, with Kasim Hussain, a serving prisoner at HMP Doncaster, running the South Yorkshire element of the operation.

Mohammed Abdul Ali

He used Sheffield-based gang members Nasarat Mohammed, of Swarcliffe Road, Darnall and Mohammed Abdul Ali, of Collister Drive, Darnall, to distribute the heroin.

Hussein was jailed for six years and nine months; Mohammed was jailed for seven-and-a half years and Ali got four years and three months.

Neil Anthony Greenfield, head of a Lincolnshire organised crime group, organised and ran the cocaine supplying arm of the operation.

DI Paul McMahon, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “These individuals were responsible for the organised supply of vast quantities of Class A drugs from West Yorkshire into the East Midlands.

“High value organised drugs supply ‘businesses’ bring an increase in acquisitive crime and violence to the communities in this region.

“These convictions show that even in challenging financial times Lincolnshire Police and EMSOU will continue to protect the public by tackling complex serious crime head on.”

Those convicted of involvement in the supply of heroin:

• Asif Laher, 30, of Banks Street, Batley, Kirklees.

• Darren Peters, 50, of Boston Road, Sleaford.

• Tawqeer Hussain, 23, of Carrside Crescent, Batley, Kirklees.

• Neil Anthony Greenfield, 36, of Lenton Way, Frampton, Boston.

• Peter David Needham, 42, of Ancaster Mews, Chapel St Leonards.

• Mikolaj Porazewski, 20, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston.

• Andrew Patrick Baker, 32, of Almond Walk, Boston.

• Gemma Doherty, 33, of Aspen Road, Eckington, near Sheffield

• Kasim Hussain, 29, of HMP Doncaster.

• John Alan Richard Emmingham, 34, of John Street, Worksop.

• Nasarat Mohammed, 30, of Swarcliffe Road, Sheffield.

• Mohammed Abdul Ali, 25, of Collister Drive, Sheffield.

Both Laher and Tawqeer Hussain also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine.

Those convicted of involvement in the supply of cocaine:

• Gary Johnson, 41, of Queensway, Potterhanworth, Lincoln.

• Neil Anthony Greenfield, 36, of Lenton Way Frampton, Boston.

• Peter David Needham, 42, of Ancaster Mews, Chapel St Leonards.

• Aaron James Radford, 38, of Highbury Road, Bulwell.

• Jason Gooch, 42, of Crown Flat Way, Dewsbury, Kirklees.

Thirteen defendants have been sentenced so far:

• Asif Laher, 30, of Banks Street, Batley, Kirklees – 21 years.

• Tawqeer Hussain, 23, of Carrside Crescent, Batley, Kirklees – 8 years 3 months.

• Neil Anthony Greenfield, 36, of Lenton Way, Frampton, Boston – 18 years 9 months.

• Peter David Needham, 42, of Ancaster Mews, Chapel St Leonards – 16 years 9 months.

• Mikolaj Porazewski, 20, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston – 4 years 6 months

• Andrew Patrick Baker, 32, of Almond Walk, Boston – 5 years 3 months.

• Kasim Hussain, 29, of HMP Doncaster – 6 years 9 months.

• John Alan Richard Emmingham, 34, of John Street, Worksop – 20 years 3 months

• Nasarat Mohammed, 30, of Swarcliffe Road, Sheffield – 7 years 6 months

• Mohammed Abdul Ali, 25, Collister Drive, Sheffield – 4 years 3 months.

• Gary Johnson, 41, of Queensway, Potterhanworth, Lincoln – 9 years 3 months.

• Aaron James Radford, 38, of Highbury Road, Bulwell – 19 years.

• Jason Gooch, 42, of Crown Flat Way, Dewsbury, Kirklees – 14 years.