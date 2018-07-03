Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara won't be kicked out of Labour over offensive online posts

Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara is to return to the Labour Party following his suspension for making a series of homophobic, racist and misogynistic online remarks.

A disputes panel hearing held by the party today ruled that Mr O'Mara, who was suspended in October, should be issued a formal warning and be required to attend mandatory training, rather than being kicked out of the party.

The Yorkshire Post understands that as a result, his suspension will now be lifted, he will return to being a party member and will be reinstated to the Parliamentary Labour Party.



MP Jared O'Mara returning to work 'with immediate effect' after Yorkshire Post exposé



Mr O'Mara, who took the Sheffield Hallam seat of former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in June, returned to Westminster in January a day after The Yorkshire Post revealed he had not been turning up at his constituency office.

It is understood that his case did not meet the criteria for a hearing of Labour's National Constitutional Committee and that he was investigated for a breach of party membership rules.

The MP, who is paid more than £74,000 a year made an unreserved apology in October for the comments he made online, blaming the 'lad culture' he grew up with where the language was considered normal.

A spokesperson for Mr O'Mara, who has yet to make his maiden speech in Parliament, declined to comment until his office received the panel's ruling in writing.

The 36-year-old said last year he was "deeply ashamed" of comments made in his early 20s, including inviting the band Girls Aloud to an orgy and joking about the musician Jamie Cullum being "sodomised to death".

Under Labour rules and procedures, party members are treated the same within the disciplinary processes regardless of their position - so Mr O’Mara was investigated for breach of rules as a member, not as an MP.