Sheffield murder probe remains unsolved 21 weeks after fatal stabbing in Sheffield alleyway

Detectives investigating the murder of a man stabbed to death in an alleyway in Sheffield are still trying to crack the case 21 weeks on.

Kavan Brisett, aged 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

He underwent emergency first aid at the scene and was rushed to hospital for surgery but could not be saved and his life support machine was switched off four days later.

Arrests have been made over the death but nobody has yet been charged.

Detectives have named a man they want to speak to over the stabbing and a £5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts has been offered by Crimestoppers.

Ahmed Farrah, 29, is believed to hold vital information about the killing.

Farrah, who is known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted by the police and is actively evading arrest.

A police warning has been issued that anyone found shielding him faces prosecution.

Over Christmas Kavan’s family issued an emotional appeal for information to help detectives solve the case.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.



