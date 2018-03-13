Sheffield murder suspects remain in police custody

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a dad-of-three in Sheffield are still in police custody this afternoon.

The men, aged 24 and 25, are being quizzed over the murder of Jarvin Blake, who was stabbed to death in Burngreave last Thursday afternoon.

Jarvin Blake

They were also arrested on suspicion of wounding and the younger man, from Pitsmoor, is also being held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Jarvin, aged 22, from Gleadless, was knifed when violence flared at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A 23-year-old man who was also seriously injured in the attack was discharged from hospital over the weekend.

Jarvin, was a father of three children under the age of five.

Detectives have not yet revealed the motive for the attack but believe it was targeted.

Anyone with information should call the major incident room on on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111