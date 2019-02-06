Sheffield has been named as one of the best places in Britain to live – for young people, according to a new survey.

The study ranked the best and worst places in Britain to live if you’re under 26 – and Sheffield scored highly in a number of areas – but was also way behind many other places across the UK.

Sheffield is one of the best places in the country for young people to live

The BBC survey gave Sheffield an average score of 7 out of 10 for how good the area was for young people – putting it level with places like Leeds, Lincoln and Hull locally and ahead of Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley.

The city was praised for its mental health care and youth population but scored lowly in areas such as sports facilities and going out.

Melton in Leicestershire was at the bottom of a list of places to live for under 26s.

The list ranked 378 local authorities in England, Wales and Scotland from highest to lowest. Islington in London came top of the rankings, part of Radio 1 Newsbeat's Know Your Place project.



SHEFFIELD’S SCORES

4G coverage: 7/10

Bus services: 6/10

Going out: 5/10

Employment: 7/10

Mental health care: 10/10

Wild land (proportion of area that is natural land): 7/10

Rent: 8/10

Sports facilities: 2/10

Youth population: 9/10

Percentage aged 16-25: 18%

Number of young people moving in to area: 2,784

Average score: 7/10