Sheffield pub has perfect response after parent asks to come inside with disabled son

A Sheffield pub had the perfect response when a parent asked if he could bring his wheelchair bound son inside.

The Barrel Chapeltown took to Facebook to reveal how the man came in and asked if they would be allowed to remain in the pub.

He warned staff that his child 'sometimes makes loud noises and waves his arms about', and that people have 'made comments' in the past.

In an emotional post on Facebook, the pub said it broke their heart that a parent would need to ask if they could bring their child inside.

The pub posted: "My intention is not to embarrass the parent who I spoke to yesterday, it has played on my mind all night about how this man must have felt asking me if his child would be accepted in here. It then got me thinking about how many other people must be in the same position

"Whether you need us to get you extension leads to plug specialist equipment in, help moving tables/chairs for wheelchairs or any other help you may need, everyone is welcome in my pub and help will always be offered by all of my staff.

"If you're sat at home with a disabled child, partner or friend and feel on edge about taking them anywhere due to fear of someone making comments please feel free to bring them here. If I find anyone making negative comments or being disrespectful they will be asked to leave not you."