Sheffield railway station ranked as one of best in country for passenger satisfaction

Sheffield's railway station has been rated as one of the top 10 in the country for passenger satisfaction.

The survey from independent watchdog, Transport Focus, ranked Sheffield railway station as eighth in the country for satisfaction levels, with 91 per cent of people saying they were 'satisfied' with the busy city centre terminal.

More than 28,000 passengers were surveyed, with 56 stations where at least 100 people responded included in the ranking.

The top 10 stations for passenger satisfaction were:

1. London King's Cross: 96 per cent

2. London St Pancras: 95 per cent

3. Birmingham New Street: 92 per cent

4. Reading: 92 per cent

5. London Marylebone: 91 per cent

6. Liverpool Central: 91 per cent

7. Beaconsfield: 91 per cent

8. Sheffield: 91 per cent

9. Manchester Piccadilly: 91 per cent

10. Glasgow Central: 91 per cent

The survey found that passengers' top priorities for stations include arrival time information, waiting rooms and the overall look and feel of the station.

Glasgow Queen's Street was found to be the UK's most unpopular station, where only 58 per cent of people surveyed said they were 'satisfied' with it.

The second worst score was given for the station serving Gatwick Airport (66 per cent), followed by Oxford (67 per cent) and Clapham Junction (69 per cent).

Also among the bottom 10 were London Victoria (72 per cent), Hull (73 per cent) and Cardiff Central (75 per cent).