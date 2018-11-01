Sheffield restaurant drops Weinstein burger from its menu after storm of public protests

A Sheffield restaurant which sparked angry protests has removed a burger named after disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from its menu.

Randy’s Hardcore Hamburgers in the West One development near Sheffield city centre opened last Friday, with a menu containing the offending item.

The Weinstein burger has been removed from the menu.

However, after advertising its menu on their Twitter page earlier this week, the restaurant was met by a storm of protests from all over the country.

Now, owner Charles Hewitt has taken the decision to remove the item from his menu and has apologised for any offence it may have caused.

He said: “We are guilty of poor taste - we have not intended to offend anyone but that is unfortunately what we have done. We don’t take ourselves too seriously here and it was just a bit tongue in cheek.

“Initially we were going to keep it but the level of abuse that my staff have been getting down the telephone over the last 24 hours made me realise that I had maybe overstepped the mark a tad.

“But that doesn’t condone the abuse they have been getting over the phone. Since this time yesterday it has been ringing pretty much off the hook. I have told them to hang up if they people are being abusive.”

Charles said that the burger had been named after the shamed film producer because of its obscene list of ingredients which include beef, chicken, cheese, bacon potatoes onion rings, salad and mayo.

“Naming the Weinstein burger wasn’t some surreptitious plan to generate publicity,” said Charles.

“It is so big, it is just wrong - and he is wrong,” said Charles.

Charles said all the restaurant’s online information had been amended and the physical menus in store would be changed in due course.

At the moment, on the table menus and restaurant board, the name Weinstein had been blacked out and will eventually be replaced by a burger called ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’.

Earlier this week, Twitter users had bombarded the restaurant with complaints and on Thursday, Randy’s Manchester disassociated itself from the Sheffield restaurant.

They said: “Randy’s Hardcore Hamburgers in Sheffield is an independent off shoot and not part of the same company. Randy’s MCR never have and never will sell this burger or glamorise sexual assault.”

Also on Thursday, Observer food critic also weighed in to the row on Twitter after he was informed about it by Sheffield student.

He wrote: “So you thought the Ivy’s Geisha room was a bit naff? How about the dismal Randy’s in Sheffield which has a burger named after a murderous drug lord and another called the Weinstein.”