Sheffield rock star to open vegan 'barcade' in Kelham Island next week

Sheffield rock star, Oli Sykes, is set to open an entertainment venue in the city that will feature 'live music, tattoos, vegan food, retro games and South American religious iconography'.

Described as a 'barcade,' The Church is set to open in Osborn Works in Rutland Road, Kelham Island on Friday, July 6.

The venue will be the new home of Sheffield favourites, Make No Bones, who are set to introduce a brand new vegan menu.

There will also be a vegan-friendly bar at the venue which has a capacity of 220.

Bring Me The Horizon frontman, Oli, is believed to have come up with the idea after visiting a similar establishment during a recent trip to South America.

“Our building has incredible heritage and I wanted to develop a ‘barcade’ concept that truly celebrated and developed that legacy," Sheffield-born Oli told Kerrang.

He added: “We wanted something that fitted with William John Hale’s original and stunning design [of the building] but provided something to wow 21st century customers. Our strap line is ‘Temple of Fun’ - we provide a whole experience.”

