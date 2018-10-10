Sheffield rockers Def Leppard nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Sheffield rockers Def Leppard have been nominated for the world famous Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The best-selling band have been included on this year’s shortlist for induction into the famed institution – and fans can vote to get them included.

The group, whose hits include Animal, Let’s Get Rocked and Pour Some Sugar On Me will go head to head with acts such as The Cure, Radiohead and Stevie Nicks for the 2019 nomination.

Janet Jackson, Kraftwerk, Rage Against The Machine and LL Cool J are some of the other acts nominated.

Devo, John Prine, MC5, Roxy Music, Todd Rundgren, Rufus and Chaka Khan, and The Zombies make up the final list of nominees.

The artists have been chosen by the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation's nominating committee.

Now the shortlisted artists have been chosen, ballots are sent to more than 1,000 historians, members of the music industry and artists - including every living Rock Hall inductee - and the five performers receiving the most votes will become the class of 2019.

Since 2012, fans have also been given the chance to cast their vote. The top five in the public poll forms one ballot, which is weighted the same as the rest of the submitted ballots.

Performers, composers and musicians-become eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording - which is why it takes so long for some artists to be included.

Organisers say that "besides demonstrating unquestionable musical excellence and talent, inductees will have had a significant impact on the development, evolution and preservation of rock & roll".

Last year, Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, Nina Simone, The Moody Blues and The Cars were added.

More than 200 artists have been added over the years, with everyone from ABBA, AC/DC and Aerosmith to Yes and ZZ Top featuring.

Formed in 1977 in Sheffield, the band's strongest commercial success came between the early 1980s and the early 1990s.

Def Leppard's fourth album Hysteria, released in 1987, topped the UK and US. album charts and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide

The group have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and were ranked number 70 in the 100 greatest acts of all time.

You can vote for Def Leppard HERE