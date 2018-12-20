A group of Sheffield rugby players have showed off their tackle – by stripping naked for a cheeky LGBTQ calendar.

Players from Sheffield Vulcans dared to bare to star in the Naked Rugby Players 2019 Calendar which also features players from other LGBTQ clubs around the country.

Players from Sheffield Vulcans stripped off for the calendar

The saucy charity calendar is aimed at raising awareness of inclusive and gay rugby as well as raising awareness about testicular cancer.

Vulcans players took part in the nude photo shoot earlier in the year – using just rugby balls and other props to cover their modesty.

The club is one of six rugby teams across the UK to feature in the calendar which is raising cash for Balls to Cancer, a charity aiming to increase awareness and provide information for men to check themselves for symptoms of testicular cancer.

Members of the club with their kits on.

During the shoot, which lasted around four hours, nine players were brave enough to bare all for a series of photos inspired by renaissance art.

Scenes such as the creation of Adam took on a new tone as the players stripped totally nude.

One said: “It was quite nerve-wracking at the start but later on felt kind of liberating and definitely a good team bonding experience!

Sheffield Vulcans were one of six clubs to sign up for the calendar

“There’s kind of not much to feel awkward about with a group of people when you’ve just been stood naked with them.”

Photographer Monty McKinnen said: “I have so much admiration for these guys who bared all for charity. 200,000 men are diagnosed with cancer every year. 80,000 of those will die from their cancer.

“It’s time we got to grips and get a hand on the situation. I hope this calendar empowers guys to check their packages more often and to feel comfortable talking about male cancers.”

The other teams taking part were the Glasgow Alphas, Northampton Outlaws, Liverpool Tritons, Bristol Bisons and Brighton and Hove Sea Serpents.

The Naked Rugby Players Calendar is published by Diverse Publishing Ltd. For more information and to purchase a copy visit www.thenakedrugbyplayers.com.

The calendar features 24 photos featuring 71 naked rugby players and is also available from Sheffield Vulcans.