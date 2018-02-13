Sheffield school closed and placed on 'lockdown' following police incident

A Sheffield school is closed today following a police incident before lessons.

All pupils at Fir Vale School, Owler Lane, Fir Vale, have been sent home this morning following an incident 'involving a vehicle'.

The school stressed nobody was hurt but children had been sent home on the advice of South Yorkshire Police.

Police officers remain at the scene.

A resident claims a car was driven into the school gates and then towards the school reception area.

She said: "The school has been put on lockdown and kids are being sent home."

A spokeswoman said: "There was an incident at the front of the school today involving a vehicle.

"Nobody was hurt. All students and staff are safe and the issue is being dealt with by the police.

"We have taken the decision to send all pupils home on the advice of the police."

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.