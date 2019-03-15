Basketball team Sheffield Sharks will move to Ponds Forge for the 2019-20 season.

The DBL Sharks have joined in a partnership with SIV and while the development of a facility for an arena continues, the team will plan their new season to unite the sport under one roof in advance of the completion of a home facility.

The partnership arrangement will see the Sharks and all feeder teams train and play at Ponds Forge for the season ahead, which will promote events consisting of a full day of basketball for participants and spectators.

The Sharks, who have played out of EISS for the last 13 seasons, recognised that a uniformed approach to planning of fixtures would be beneficial and help establish a more consistent routine.

“We have enjoyed our time at EISS, but since we have been there the programme of activities has grown to the point that having a consistent fixture list has proven to be very difficult,” said chairman Yuri Matischen.

“Looking forward we can see regular games with no large gaps, and we can provide the spectator with a full day of basketball.”

The Sharks Basketball Club is made up of eight teams across all age groups and have been forced to use several facilities across the city in order to deliver its requirements.

Andrew Snelling, Chief Executive of SIV said: “We’re very excited to continue supporting the Sharks to create an improved experience for basketball fans.

“Using Ponds Forge’s city centre location, for the 2019-20 season, offers a great opportunity for Sharks’ fans to make the most of their day with a great basketball event and the city centre amenities all in one place.”

“We will still need to work across other venues, particularly for our junior sessions but effectively take all games where possible to our new home for the season ahead,” stated Matischen.

In addition to the games the Sharks operate a substantial community programme with main partner B. Braun and more recently Canon Medical Systems Ltd.

Consequently, the Sharks will house their classroom facility permanently at Ponds Forge that sees some 3000 pupils a year pass through and a total delivery of 1500 community hours.

The latest initiative will include the B. Healthy B. Braun and the Respect programme working with young people at risk of gang and youth violence.

“It is critical that we have a destination that is central to work with young people at risk, the Sharks as role models have a lot of personal experience of growing up in difficult environments,” said coach Atiba Lyons.

“Our aim is to offer support to change the mindset and divert those we work with to more positive activities whilst preparing for a better future.”

Season tickets for the Sheffield Sharks will be available for sale online at www.sheffieldsharks.co.uk or contact Amanda.hutt@thesheffieldsharks.com