Sheffield shisha bar closes after police find underage customers and drugs

A shisha bar in Sheffield closed down over the weekend after a police search led to the discovery of underage customers and drugs.

The bar has not yet been named by South Yorkshire Police but the force said it was one of a number visited by officers last night.

Safeguarding and licensing officers from Sheffield Council were also involved in the visits.

Sergeant Sam Cooper said the owner of one bar closed the premises voluntarily after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply following the discovery of a large amount of cannabis, white powder and cash.

He remained in custody last night.

Sgt Coopers said a ‘large number of young persons were also identified inside the premises and safeguarding concerns were raised’.

She said ‘the premises were closed by the owner with immediate effect and will remain closed for the foreseeable future’.

Sgt Cooper said ‘several other related offences have been identified at premises across the city’ and enquiries are being carried out by licensing and safeguarding officers.

She added: “We will all be working together in the next few weeks to prevent these offences continuing and so that any appropriate action is taken."