Sheffield singer set for homecoming show after 'stupid' heart attack

Have your say

A Sheffield singer who suffered a heart attack six months ago is set to return to the stage in the band's home city this weekend.

Stephen Jones, lead singer with Babybird, has recovered after the health scare and will be back on familiar territory when the band perform at The Plug on Saturday night.

Best remembered for 1996 single You're Gorgeous which made the UK top ten, the group were formed a year earlier in Sheffield.

A band spokesman described Jones' heart attack as 'stupid' and 'irritating' and added: "It’s now half a year since Stephen had that heart attack.

"He’s been to the gym for the first time and lost a stone and a half.

"He is now fully hiked up on blood thinners and other drugs."

The band did a series of low key gigs last December and are now back for a UK tour which culminates in Sheffield on Saturday.

A statement said: "It was a simple decision to do it again and add more, spread out across the country, have a road trip, and play some new songs. Even have the odd shandy."

During his career, Jones has recorded hundreds of songs and albums and reformed Babybird in 2013.