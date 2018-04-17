Sheffield street cordoned off by police after life threatening stabbing

A man is fighting for life after being stabbed in a Sheffield street today.

Batemoor Close, Batemoor, has been taped off and is under police guard while an investigation into the knife attack gets underway.

A man was stabbed in Sheffield this morning

South Yorkshire Police said officers received a report at around 12.25pm that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed.

An air ambulance landed at the scene but the man is believed to have been driven to hospital in a land ambulance, which was seen driving off from the scene with its blue lights flashing and with a police escort.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A report was received at around 12.25pm today that a man had suffered suspected stab wounds in the Batemoor area of Sheffield.



"Officers are currently in attendance at the scene on Batemoor Close.

"The 30-year-old man has been transported to hospital where his condition at this time is believed to be life threatening."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

