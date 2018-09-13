Sheffield Taco Bell launches new dish with taco made from fried chicken

Fast food chain Taco Bell has introduced a new dish at its Sheffield stores – with a taco shell made from fried chicken.

The Naked Chicken Taco is described by the firm as “chicken reinvented” and “chicken in its most Insta-worthy form yet.”

The Naked Chicken Taco.

The dish is made from chicken breast formed into a fried taco shell and covered in Taco Bell’s signature Mexican-inspired seasoning.

To tie in with the launch,the chain has also launched the UK’s first ever chicken fraternity.

NXT – pronounced Nu-Kai-Tau – is named after the brand’s limited-edition Naked Chicken Taco – and encourages members to share photos of their food on Instagram and Facebook.

To join NXT, all you have to do is post a photo or video pledging your love of crispy chicken, tagging the Taco Bell Instagram or Facebook page with the hashtag #ShellYeah. 50 lucky entrants will receive limited-edition NXT merchandise.

Jorge Torres, general manager of Taco Bell Europe said: “Leaving home to start uni in a new place surrounded by new people can be daunting and even lonely.

“So, with NXT, we want to give every fresher and crispy chicken lover all over the UK a chance to join a society and get their new life started with a bang. What better way to make friends than by bonding over a love of crispy chicken?”

The limited-edition Naked Chicken Taco has already swept America by storm, generating record sales across the country and appearing on TV shows across the nation.

It will be available in the UK for eight weeks only.

Added Jorge: “The Naked Chicken Taco is unshelled, unconventional and utterly delicious. It’s going to reinvent crispy chicken as we know it!

“Given many of our Taco Bell restaurants are in UK university towns, we thought doing something to re-invent how freshers make new friends was the perfect way to launch it.”