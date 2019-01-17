Sheffield teenager still missing after vanishing from city college

Have your say

A Sheffield teenager is still missing one month after she disappeared after leaving college.

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, has not been seen since Tuesday, December 18, when CCTV cameras captured her leaving Sheffield College on Granville Road.

She was reported missing six days later – on Christmas Eve.

The reason for the delay in contacting South Yorkshire Police has not yet been disclosed by the force.

It was initially reported that Pamela, of Roma Slovak heritage, was last seen on Staniforth Road, Darnall – where she lives – on December 21, but this week it emerged that the last corroborated sighting was three days earlier as she left college.

Cameras recorded her arriving at 11.30am that day and leaving again at 2.05pm.

Pamela was wearing a dark hooded jacket and blue jeans and her hair was in a bun on the top of her head.

Footage of the teenager on the day she vanished was released by South Yorkshire Police yesterday.

Two public meetings have been held over the last two nights in areas with a sizeable Roma community, where officers appealed for information.

Yesterday, officers handed out missing person posters at Sheffield College and spoke to students about the disappearance.

Anyone who sees Pamela should call 999 immediately.

Other information can be passed to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.